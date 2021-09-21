Two vehicles collided during an incident in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision at Sierra Avenue and Paine Street, said Fontana P.D. Officer Daniel Romero.
A silver Hyundai Elantra collided with a white Ford F150. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai had complaints of pain but was not transported to a hospital.
Alcohol or drugs were not factors in this crash, Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.