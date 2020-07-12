The Fontana Police Department and San Bernardino County firefighters responded to an accident involving two vehicles in the northwestern part of Fontana on July 11.
At about 11:28 p.m., authorities arrived on scene and located a black Honda Accord that had rolled over and landed on its wheels at the corner of Duncan Canyon Road and Coyote Canyon Road. A second car, a blue Honda Civic, was located a short distance away.
The driver of the Accord was able to self extricate himself, and emergency first responders treated him for a minor laceration to the head.
According to authorities, the driver of the Civic was stopped at a northbound stop sign on Coyote Canyon. When the driver started to turn left onto Duncan Canyon, the driver of the Accord that was eastbound on Duncan Canyon allegedly ran the stop sign, authorities said.
The cars sideswiped each other in the intersection. The driver of the Accord lost control, hit the center divider and rolled over into the westbound lanes of Duncan Canyon, landing on its wheels. The driver of the Civic came to a stop in the westbound lanes of Duncan Canyon, west of Coyote Canyon.
Both drivers complained of minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.