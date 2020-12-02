Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Dec. 1, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:30 a.m., a red Chevrolet truck and a white Chevrolet sedan collided at Sierra and Baseline avenues, said Fontana Officer Kevin Anderson.
"There were two children involved in one of the vehicles and they were transported to the hospital with minor injuries to be checked," Anderson said.
A traffic collision report was taken and both vehicles were towed from the scene, Anderson said.
