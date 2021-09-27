Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in Fontana on Sept. 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Baseline and Palmetto avenues, where they found that a Hyundai Sonata collided with a Honda Sport, said Officer Daniel Romero.
Paramedics on the scene treated the driver of the Honda.
The driver of the Hyundai, Anthony Davis, 30, was arrested for allegedly having a firearm in his vehicle. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center without incident.
