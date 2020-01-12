Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in the southern part of Fontana on Jan. 11.
At about 1:30 p.m., the Fontana Police Department responded to the incident in the 11500 block of Citrus Avenue and found a white Ford Explorer rolled over onto the driver side.
According to witnesses, the driver of the Explorer was stopped at the intersection of Citrus and Cypress avenues.
The driver of the Explorer was making a left turn onto Cypress and the driver of a silver Kia Forte allegedly ran the stop sign and broadsided the Explorer, causing it to roll over, according to reports.
The intersection has a four-way stop.
No injuries were reported.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the accident.
