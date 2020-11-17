Two vehicles collided in the area of an eatery in downtown Fontana on Nov. 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:45 a.m., Fontana P.D. dispatch received a call regarding a collision involving a black Dodge and a black truck.
The crash occurred at Nuevo Avenue and Arrow Boulevard, near Charley's Burgers.
A minor injury traffic collision report was taken at the scene, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
