Two vehicles crashed after their teenage drivers were allegedly involved in a street race in Fontana on July 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 2:13 a.m., officers spotted two vehicles, a white Toyota Camry and a white Dodge Charger, engaging in a street race in the area of Catawba and Slover avenues in the southern area of the city, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on both vehicles, but the drivers continued speeding away south on Catawba, Romero said.
Neither driver apparently spotted the central divider at the intersection of Catawba and Jurupa avenues, resulting in both cars crashing into it at high speeds. The Camry then lost control due to the impact, causing it to collide with several vehicles parked at Windcrest Drive and Catawba.
The two occupants of the Camry, driver Fernando Gonzalez, 19, and a minor passenger, were detained without incident.
The Charger's occupants, driver Evan Cortez, 18, and a minor passenger, attempted to escape on foot after the crash but were also apprehended without any issues a few blocks east of the crash site, Romero said.
Both minors were immediately taken to a local hospital by paramedics as a precautionary measure and were later released into their parents' care.
Gonzalez and Cortez were also transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being taken into custody at West Valley Detention Center.
