Two women were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from a Fontana store, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 16 at about 9:08 p.m., police responded to the Rite Aid store in the 9900 block of Sierra Avenue after the employees called, saying that the women were concealing merchandise in bags. Officers witnessed the two suspects leave the business with the stolen property, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
As soon as the suspects saw the officers, they ran back inside the business and were detained without incident, Romero said.
Suspects Aniah Young, 20, and Maya Robinson, 23, were both on felony probation out of Los Angeles County for burglary and theft.
The suspects confessed to committing similar crimes in the Inland Empire, Romero said. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives are following up with other agencies in reference to this arrest.
