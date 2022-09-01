TEC Equipment in Fontana has the distinction of being the largest and first certified electric Mack and Volvo semi-truck dealership in the nation, and that’s one reason why U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm made a special appearance at the facility on Sept. 1.
Granholm, emphasizing the importance of fighting climate change, praised TEC’s commitment to clean energy and had a chance to learn about Volvo Trucks’ latest electric Class 8 truck, the VNR Electric.
Granholm happened to be touring TEC on a day in which the temperature was soaring over 100 degrees.
“The reason why this is so hot is because we have been powering our vehicles and our homes with dirty power, and that power has created climate change -- really, climate destruction is what it is,” she said during a press conference.
She said that the nation will benefit greatly from the clean energy programs that will be funded by the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act as well as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill of 2021. She said President Biden is making big investments in electric vehicles in order to “create good paying jobs and cut down pollution.”
She was joined at the event by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District), Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District), and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren as well as David Thompson, the founder and president of TEC Equipment.
Aguilar said he enjoyed taking a test drive of the electric truck at TEC.
“Because of the clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, Volvo is ramping up production. That means cleaner air and less reliance on fossil fuels,” Aguilar said on Twitter.
Warren said this event showed “what we’re going to do in the future — and what we’re doing right now. We've already got electric trucks ready to go, and we just need to make sure we take advantage of all the resources the federal government is putting before us.”
Warren lauded the efforts of TEC Equipment, which has been located at 14400 Randall Avenue in Fontana for the past four years.
“TEC has always been there for our great city -- they're helping our youngsters get these great jobs,” she said.
After the visit to Fontana, Granholm and Aguilar stopped by San Bernardino Valley College to meet with faculty and students enrolled in the Clean Energy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Training Program and to tour SBVC’s Applied Technology Center.
The SBVC program “provides opportunities for the next generation of clean energy workers to make a difference in our clean energy transition,” she said on Twitter.
