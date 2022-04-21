For the second time this year, a high-profile government official has visited Fontana to witness the fruits of a successful workforce training center.
On April 20, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joined Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) to tour the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech).
Walsh also participated in a brief roundtable with graduates, school leaders and local elected officials.
“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to strengthening America’s economy by bolstering workforce development and by creating equitable career pathways in every industry and community,” said Walsh. “The InTech Center is a shining example of how public-private partnerships are key to producing a diverse, skilled workforce.”
In 2017, then-Senator Harris toured the InTech Center, calling it a “a national model,” and saying “their success is going to be inspirational for other places so that any man and woman would have the same opportunities.”
Last month, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited InTech with Torres as a part of a tour of local schools.
The InTech Center has served more than 1,700 individuals and worked with about 150 employees since it opened in 2016. All trainings are provided at no cost to participants.
“The Inland Empire has become instrumental in developing the next generation of workers,” said Torres. “Thanks to programs like the InTech Center, we are linking job trainings and workforce needs and producing a skilled workforce.
“It’s imperative we continue to support and invest in programs like InTech to strengthen our regional economy and provide residents with new and diverse career opportunities. I’m proud our area serves as a model for the power of cooperation between educators, industry, and local and federal leaders. I thank Secretary Walsh for visiting the Inland Empire and the InTech Center; I look forward to our continued partnership in strengthening and protecting America’s workforce.”
