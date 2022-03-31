When Rachel Wolfe first came to the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana in 2019 to pursue a career in welding, she described herself as a single mother scraping by on public assistance.
Now she has a lucrative career helping to build people movers at Los Angeles International Airport.
“I owe it all to InTech,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe and other graduates of InTech shared their success stories during a tour and roundtable discussion with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Rep. Norma Torres and California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on March 29.
“Vice President (Kamala) Harris called this a model for this country and I can see why,” Cardona said. “This is economic development and community development at its best.”
Harris visited InTech in 2017 while serving as a senator in California.
Cardona’s stop at the Fontana center was part of a Southern California tour of schools and colleges. He sought to learn more about how students are recovering from the pandemic through high-quality workforce opportunities.
College leadership, including Superintendent/President Henry Shannon and members of the Chaffey College Governing Board, also attended the event.
Eric Nunez, a 2021 graduate of the program, said he was living paycheck to paycheck when he came to InTech. Now he works as a technician for Amazon.
“I’m now able to make a living for myself and my family,” he said.
Cardona commended students on their achievements and InTech for leading the way in preparing students for skilled trades.
“Yours are the stories of the American people that we want to lift up,” he said.
Thurmond was also very impressed with InTech.
“The visit to the InTech Center placed a national spotlight on a great treasure we have here in Southern California. The center has a tremendous impact on our local workforce by providing our residents with a life changing career technical education,” Thurmond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.