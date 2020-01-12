An Uber driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside his vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 12, patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a report made by a victim who had requested a ride to a residence in Fontana. The victim had been drinking with friends and was under the influence of alcohol, police said. The victim either fell asleep or passed out in the driver's car, and she awoke to the driver having sex with her, police said.
The driver later called the Fontana P.D., told them that he was an Uber driver, and admitted that he had sex with a rider, but he said it was a consensual act, which took place at McDermott Park.
The driver told police that after the incident, the woman got mad, said something about being raped, and wanted out of his car. The driver admitted that the victim was very intoxicated but said she still offered him sex, police said.
The suspect was booked into West Valley Detention Center on the rape charge. He was identified as 32-year-old Alonso Calle.
