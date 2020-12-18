United Steelworkers Local 8599, representing the classified staff of Fontana Unified School District, has been energized this year by its NextGen Committee, according to Dawn Dooley, the union president.
The NextGen Committee, comprised of active members 40 years old and under, is always inventing innovative ways of getting the membership involved in various activities, Dooley said.
During the holiday season, the NextGen Committee came up with the idea of having a Virtual Movie Night with Santa. On Dec. 4, the members who registered their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews picked up a movie night goodie bag including popcorn, hot cocoa mix, candy canes and age appropriate gifts.
The committee will provide another movie on Dec. 18 and will offer prize drawings.
"We are sure that the NextGen Committee will have another successful and enjoyable event for our families," Dooley said.
On Dec. 11, Santa visited the union office during a holiday event to brighten the spirits of the members and their families.
"Happy Holidays to all of our Fontana families, especially the majority of our members that live in Fontana! Be safe and be well!" Dooley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.