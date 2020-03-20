Inland Empire United Way and United Ways of the Inland Valley have joined forces to establish the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund to respond to the needs of residents of San Bernardino and Riverside counties who will undoubtedly be affected by the pandemic.
Funds raised will support a two-pronged response:
• The first prong is technology infrastructure to support the needs of local 211 service providers to be able to continue operations and provide critical services and information to the affected members of the community.
• The second prong is direct assistance funds to meet basic needs of the families most affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus with rent, housing, food, utilities, healthcare costs, or other emergency needs.
United Way will not assess an administrative fee to any money raised towards this effort.
"We encourage our community members to continue to follow Public Health directives, such as frequent hand washing for a minimum of 20 seconds, and to practice social distancing. Our best efforts to contain the spread of this virus and to reduce strain on our already taxed healthcare system is to retain distance from others," the United Way said in a news release.
Persons who would like to help support the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund can make a contribution at uwiv.org/covid19 or by calling United Way at (951) 697-4700. Gifts made to the fund will be distributed by donor ZIP code to support residents in and around the donor’s home community unless otherwise directed.
Those seeking assistance from the fund are directed to submit a request at uwiv.org/covid-fund-requests.
Funding for direct assistance will be available based on contributions received. United Way is not able to guarantee funding beyond what is received in this fundraising effort. Funds are allocated based on multiple factors, including zip code of applicant. United Way program staff will be in contact to discuss the status of the request.
Persons who have questions or need assistance in filling out the form can contact Kimberly at (760) 880-7692 via text or phone call.
As always, persons can dial 2-1-1 for information and referrals to services 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.