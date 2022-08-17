The unofficial list of candidates for local public offices in the upcoming November election has been announced.
The deadline for filing for the election was Aug. 12. The list will be finalized soon by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
----- IN THE CITY OF FONTANA:
• Mayor — Acquanetta Warren will be seeking reelection, and she will be challenged by Shannon O’Brien and City Councilmember Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval.
• City Council District 1 — Phillip W. Cothran Jr. is trying for his second four-year term, and he is being challenged by Alfred Gonzales and Ricardo Quintana.
• City Council District 4 — John B. Roberts, who has been a member of the City Council for 30 years, will be running against Brian Kolde.
• City clerk — Germaine Key, who was appointed to the position earlier this year, will be challenged by Alexandra Rivera, Elizabeth Sena, and Alyssa Flores.
• City treasurer — Janet Koehler-Brooks is the incumbent and Gabriel Sanchez is the challenger.
----- IN THE FONTANA SCHOOL DISTRICT:
• Board member, Area 1: Incumbent Mars Serna will be challenged by Lauren M. Gomez, Terry McCaffrey, and Maria Isabel Arias.
• Board member, Area 2: Adam Perez is seeking reelection and will face challenger Barbara L. Chavez, a former member of the School Board.
• Board member, Area 5: Incumbent Mary B. Sandoval is being challenged by Rayman Martinez.
