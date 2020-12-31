Residents of Fontana, like most everywhere else in the world, suffered greatly because of the coronavirus during 2020.
Overall during the past year, a total of 25,602 Fontana residents were infected with COVID-19, and 157 died, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Dec. 31.
There was a huge spike in the number of cases at the end of the year. After Thanksgiving, Fontana's case total has more than doubled.
In San Bernardino County as a whole, 194,377 persons had the coronavirus and 1,445 died. An estimated 172,685 cases were resolved, the county said.
Officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana:
• Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street;
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
