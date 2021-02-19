The number of Fontana residents who have died from COVID-19 continues to climb.
Since the pandemic began early last year, a total of 298 Fontana residents have died from the disease, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Feb. 20.
A total of 38,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Fontana.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 284,280 cases and 2,557 deaths as of Feb. 20.
The number of new cases has declined sharply during the past month, but the number of deaths has increased, partly because there was a backlog during December and January that had not been reported.
The county is providing free coronavirus testing at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, the state is offering free coronavirus testing at the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street in Fontana on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only. To set up an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
