A total of four persons were arrested during two separate DUI checkpoints in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department.
----- ON JUNE 24, one individual was arrested on a DUI charge during a checkpoint that was held in the eastbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard, between Sierra and Mango avenues. A total of 34 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 1,368 vehicles were contacted.
----- ON JUNE 23, three persons were arrested for having outstanding warrants during a checkpoint that took place in the westbound lanes of Foothill at Hemlock Avenue. During this event, 33 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 2,360 vehicles were contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.