Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, San Bernardino County officials reported on April 29.
Fontana now has a total of five deaths associated with COVID-19.
Fontana has 227 coronavirus cases, the most of any city in San Bernardino County. The City of San Bernardino has 225 deaths.
Overall, San Bernardino County has 1,928 confirmed coronavirus cases and 89 deaths as of April 29.
The county revealed a new and expanded dashboard which is providing more details about coronavirus and its spread in the county. Data used to produce the dashboard is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health.
The dashboard can be accessed at http://sbcovid19.com/
The county also provides a hotline for general information and resources. This hotline number is (909) 387-3911 and is accessible Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for medical calls; people who are feeling sick are urged to call their health care providers or 9-1-1. For questions about social services, call 2-1-1.
