Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Oct. 11.
A total of 105 Fontana residents have died after been infected with COVID-19, the county said in its daily update.
Overall, 7,767 persons from Fontana have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In the county as a whole, 57,974 persons have tested positive and 986 have died.
----- MORE THAN 700 YOUTH in Fontana have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the county said.
As of Oct. 7, a total of 737 persons (ages 5-19) living within the boundaries of the Fontana Unified School District have been infected with the coronavirus.
None of the students in the district are attending in-person classes at school sites.
When asked how many teachers in the Fontana district have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said the district is not at liberty to disclose that information.
The county said that 157 young persons living within the boundaries of the Etiwanda School District have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Etiwanda district includes the northwestern area of Fontana as well as part of Rancho Cucamonga.
In addition, 415 young persons living within the boundaries of the Colton Joint Unified School District have tested positive. The Colton district includes the southeastern area of Fontana as well as Bloomington and Colton.
----- COUNTY OFFICIALS are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19. In Fontana, free testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
