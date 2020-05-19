Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, San Bernardino County health officials said on May 20.
There have now been 14 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the city.
Yucaipa has the most deaths due to coronavirus of any city in the county with 25. Redlands has 22 deaths, Ontario has 18, and Colton has 13.
Fontana has 433 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of May 20.
Fontana has the third-highest total of cases of any city in the county. Chino has 571 cases, mostly because of an outbreak at the California Institute for Men, and San Bernardino has 480 cases.
----- OVERALL IN THE COUNTY, there have been 3,795 confirmed coronavirus cases and 158 deaths.
The number of cases has doubled once every 14.3 days. The rate of hospitalizations has remained relatively steady for the past month and has declined in the past week.
A total of 43,461 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 9.7 percent of them have been infected, the county said.
Testing is now open to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
