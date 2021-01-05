Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Jan. 5.
A total of 158 Fontana residents have succumbed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began early last year.
Overall, there have been 28,428 cases of coronavirus in Fontana as of Jan. 5, and more than two thirds of those cases have been reported since November.
In San Bernardino County overall, there have been 213,357 cases and 1,450 deaths. Because of the recent spike in cases, ICU bed capacity at hospitals is at 0 percent in the county.
----- ON JAN. 1, San Bernardino County reported that two cases of the more contagious B117 strain of the coronavirus have been detected in the county.
The variant strain is currently prevalent in London and southeast England and the detection of the B117 strain was not unexpected. Multiple variants of the virus that cause COVIF-19 have been documented in the U.S. and globally during this pandemic.
The local cases were among results collected from members of one Big Bear-area household on Dec. 20. One member of the household had contact with a traveler who returned from the United Kingdom on Dec. 11 and began showing symptoms on Dec. 14.
"Based on the information currently available, we know that the B117 variant strain seems to spread more easily and quickly," said Dr. Michael Sequeira, the county's health officer. "Therefore, following all safe practices is more important than ever."
Currently, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death and no indication that vaccines are less effective on this strain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that travelers should avoid all travel to high-risk areas, including the United Kingdom.
----- OFFICIALS are urging all residents to wear face masks and maintain social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.
In addition, residents should be tested for COVID-19, the county said.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana:
• Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street;
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance.
Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.