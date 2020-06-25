Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
Fontana now has a total of 18 deaths associated with COVID-19, the county announced in its daily report on June 25.
Overall, there have been 248 coronavirus deaths in the county. Redlands has the most deaths of any city with 39. Ontario has 32, Yucaipa 25, Colton 20, San Bernardino 19, and Chino 17.
Fontana has seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the past week and now has 1,219. San Bernardino has the most cases of any city in the county with 1,781, followed by Chino with 1,289.
Altogether in San Bernardino County, a total of 10,769 cases have been reported.
Also in the county, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has gone up at a sharp rate this month. There were 311 hospitalizations as of June 23, more than double the total of May 31, when there were 136.
Officials are urging residents to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings while in public and by adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The number of tests for coronavirus has increased rapidly. In the county, 119,845 PCR tests have been reported, with a 9 percent positive rate. Also, 19,451 serology tests have taken place, with a 0.99 percent positive rate.
----- FREE TESTING for COVID-19 is taking place at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana and will be extended through July 31, the city announced.
The testing, which is conducted in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 15556 Summit Avenue.
This is a walk-up testing event inside the Jessie Turner Center and is not a drive-through event.
All testing will be conducted by appointment only. Persons are urged to arrive by their specified appointment time.
No symptoms are required. Clients are required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Appointments can be made by calling (909) 387-3911 or by visiting sbcovid19.com.
