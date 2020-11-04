Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Nov. 4.
A total of 114 persons from Fontana have died since the COVID-19 crisis began earlier this year.
As of Nov. 4, a total of 8,891 Fontana residents have been infected with the coronavirus.
Fontana has the second-highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 10,432 cases and 185 deaths.
Overall in the county, there have been 66,656 cases and 1,088 deaths.
----- THE CITY OF FONTANA is holding walk-up COVID-19 testing at the Jack Bulik Center, which is located at 16581 Filbert Street in the central part of the city. Testing takes place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Walk-ins are welcome, but residents are encouraged to make an appointment at sbcovid19.com. When making an appointment, select the "State Testing Sites" tab.
Those who cannot access the form can call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment. Persons are advised to not call the Jack Bulik Center directly.
Also in Fontana, the Jessie Turner Center continues to be a coronavirus testing site. This center is located at 15556 Summit Avenue and testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
