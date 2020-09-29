Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Sept. 29.
A total of 103 persons from Fontana have died after being infected with COVID-19, the county said.
Also, 7,334 cases of coronavirus have been reported among Fontana residents.
Fontana has the second-highest numbers of both cases and deaths of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 8,775 cases and 160 deaths.
Overall, San Bernardino County has 54,849 cases and 952 deaths.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for the coronavirus.
In Fontana, testing takes place Monday through Friday at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 on weekdays. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
