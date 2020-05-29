Another person has died from the coronavirus in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Fontana now has 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the county said on May 29.
Overall in the county, 199 persons have died due to the coronavirus. Redlands has the most deaths at 30, followed by Ontario (26), Yucaipa (25), and Colton (18).
Fontana has a total of 525 coronavirus cases, the third highest number of any city in the county. Chino has 826 cases, mostly because of an outbreak at the California Institution for Men, and San Bernardino has 682.
The county has 5,034 cases overall.
Testing is open to all persons in the county. As of May 29, 58,709 county residents have been tested for coronavirus and 8.6 percent of them have been infected.
Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
