Another in-custody death has been reported at West Valley Detention Center.
On Oct. 6, medical staff at the facility became concerned about the health of a 56-year-old inmate, a man from San Bernardino, during a check of his vitals, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
American Medical Response (AMR) was requested and transported him to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. The inmate remained in the care of the hospital, where his condition deteriorated. On Oct. 16, he was pronounced deceased.
This is the fourth report of a death of an inmate who was at the jail in the past two months.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Tony Romero, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
