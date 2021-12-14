Another inmate who had been incarcerated at West Valley Detention Center has died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 2, Gary Allen Victor, a 57-year-old Apple Valley man, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and later admitted into the ICU for multiple health problems, including COVID-19. His health gradually declined, and on Dec. 13, he was pronounced deceased, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Detail responded to the hospital, where they conducted interviews and collected medical records. The Coroner’s Division will be conducting an autopsy.
This incident is still under investigation and no further information is currently available, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Victor is the fifth inmate to die after being jailed at West Valley Detention Center in the past four months.
The others were Brian Alberts, 43, of Apple Valley; Isaiah Hernandez, 29, of Barstow; Russell Garcia, 56, of Fontana; and a 56-year-old San Bernardino man.
Legal action has been filed against the county and the facility by family members of Hernandez, claiming that inhumane conditions allegedly exist at the jail.
