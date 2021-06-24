A suspect has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The robbery occurred on June 21 at about 4:25 p.m. at Chase Bank in the 14500 block of Baseline Avenue in the northwestern area of the city.
The suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller complied and handed over an unknown amount of currency.
The suspect walked out of the bank and was seen on a residential camera walking north on Cherry Avenue. He was wearing all black clothing with gray plastic gloves and a gray surgical mask.
Fontana P.D. detectives followed up on all available leads and were able to identify Luis Rivera, 24, as the suspect, police said on June 24.
Detectives and officers from the Fugitive Apprehension Team detained Rivera without incident in Colton. A search of his vehicle revealed some evidence of the robbery, police said. Rivera was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.