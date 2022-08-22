Tragedy struck on Aug. 21 when BarBara Chavez, a former member of the Fontana School Board and a candidate in the upcoming November election, died in a traffic collision in Fontana. She was 70.
Chavez was driving a Honda sedan at 2:47 p.m. when she was hit by a Mercedes SUV that was driven by a man who was fleeing a hit-and-run incident in Rialto, according to Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
Chavez was heading south on Maple Avenue when the Mercedes ran the westbound red light on Foothill Boulevard and struck the Honda. Chavez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes was arrested, Delair said.
Chavez had currently been a member of the Rialto Planning Commission. She served on the Fontana School Board from 2008 to 2016 and also worked in the Fontana Unified School District for more than 20 years.
Calling herself the “voice for minority families,” she was a long-time advocate for students, parents, and the Latino community.
Her five children are all graduates of Fontana High School.
Her family members issued this statement:
“Heaven gained an angel Sunday, August 21, 2022. Our family lost our queen, mother, grandmother, guerrillera, faithful Catholic daughter, and friend, Barbara L. Chavez. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy while we mourn the loss of our mom. There is no doubt that our mom will be missed by family and friends. We will post plans on Facebook. Thank you to all for your support and prayers.”
On Aug. 12, Chavez filed papers to run in the upcoming School Board election against Adam Perez in Area 2.
