The 55th San Bernardino County Black Awareness Month Parade and Expo, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, was canceled due to wet weather, according to the City of Fontana.
The parade had originally been slated to begin at 10 a.m. on Citrus Avenue, north of the 210 Freeway.
Kenneth White, the first Black fire captain in San Bernardino County, had been named the hometown grand marshal for the event.
White began his journey of becoming a firefighter in 2005, and in 2010, he was hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic.
In 2015, White was promoted to engineer and transferred to the City of San Bernardino.
While with the Fire Department, White has been involved in the success of the Spark of Love toy drive.
He also loves drumming for the Local 935 Professional Pipes and Drums.
"My passion is to give great service both internally to my peers and externally to the community we serve,” White said.
His new role as captain will be at Fire Station 161 in Upland.
