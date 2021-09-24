The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccine for seniors age 65 and older and people at high risk of death or hospitalization from the virus.
As soon as the State of California approves the administration of these boosters, San Bernardino County will announce their availability and begin dispensing, the county said in a news release on Sept. 24.
People who are eligible will be encouraged to make an appointment by visiting sbcovid19.com or by contacting their local pharmacy or health care provider.
Because of possible high demand created by this expanded eligibility, walk-in vaccination service could be limited, so appointments are strongly recommended.
People who need assistance making an appointment or who do not have access to the internet are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The FDA authorization only applies to those who received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend mixing brands of vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine has only been authorized as a third dose for people who are severely immunocompromised. A booster vaccine has not yet been authorized for those who took the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
