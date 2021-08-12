A busy intersection in Fontana was shut down when police found pipe bombs inside a stolen vehicle at a gasoline station on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12.
The intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard was closed for several hours but has now reopened, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began at about 4:17 a.m., when a Fontana patrol officer saw the car stop at the gas pumps.
Police converged on the vehicle and arrested the adult male suspect, who was armed with a handgun, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
When the officers looked inside the vehicle and discovered what they believed to be several live pipe bombs, they called the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for assistance.
Throughout the morning, authorities were carefully removing the bombs one by one and safely detonating them.
The car had been stolen out of Rialto.
An FBI agent also came to the location. The suspect's motive has not yet been determined, but so far there has not been any indication that this incident was related to terrorism.
All of the businesses close to the gas station at the shopping center were closed down for the day.
