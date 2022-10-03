A carjacking and shooting incident led to a police pursuit and a crash of the vehicle in Fontana on Oct. 3, authorities said.
One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case and another suspect was still outstanding, according to an updated report by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a man delivering packages for Amazon Inc. parked a delivery van in front of a business in the western unincorporated area of Fontana.
At that time, two suspects approached the victim, and one of them brandished a firearm and ordered the victim to get out of the van. The victim complied and walked to a nearby business as the suspects got into the van and drove off.
The victim reported the incident to the owner of Prolific Logistics LLC, which contracts delivery services for Amazon Inc. The owner was able to access the GPS on the stolen van and find its location, parked in a dirt field near the intersection of Lime and Valencia avenues in Fontana.
The owner drove to that location and saw several subjects carrying Amazon boxes through the field. He confronted the subjects and a shooting occurred. The details of the shooting are under investigation, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A witness was parked on Lime Avenue and reported the incident to law enforcement. The owner returned to his vehicle and sped off as he called 911 to report the carjacking and shooting.
The stolen van, driven by a suspect identified as Harold Brown, a 29-year-old Fontana resident, left the dirt field. Sheriff's deputies located the stolen van near the intersection of Valencia and Sultana avenues. Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop and the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit ensued for about four miles, until Brown crashed the van into a block wall near the intersection of Citrus and Ceres avenues.
Brown ran from the van and into a residential area. Officers from the Fontana Police Department assisted and helped search the area for Brown, who forced his way into an occupied residence and was captured a short time later by Fontana P.D. officers, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Brown was positively identified as the person who allegedly shot at the van owner. Brown received injuries from the traffic collision and was transported to a local hospital. Once cleared by the hospital, Brown was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of carjacking, failure to yield, assault with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Peraza or Detective Cook at the Sheriff's Fontana Station at (909) 356-6767.
(1) comment
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/police-are-searching-for-the-individuals-involved-in-carjacking-an-amazon-truck/2998590/
Better views and video of the scene.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.