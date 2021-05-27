The City of Fontana and Caltrans are working on plans to help increase safety at the Beech Avenue/Route 210 Freeway offramps, according to Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
The mayor posted a message on Facebook following the latest in a series of serious traffic collisions which have taken place at the location in recent months.
On May 25, a two-car collision was reported in which a driver exited the freeway at high speeds and ran the stop sign. The driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Warren said that the off-ramps are the responsibility of Caltrans, while Beech Avenue (which runs underneath the freeway) is in the Fontana P.D.'s jurisdiction.
"We are making progress on the City’s application for a Caltrans Encroachment Permit to place all-way stop signs at Beech and the 210 HOV off-ramps," Warren said.
In addition, the city placed changeable message board signs on Beech to remind motorists to "proceed with caution" as they approach the 210.
"PD will also be installing the speed trailers out there," Warren said.
In an interview, the mayor said traffic enforcement will be beefed up in the area.
On Facebook, Warren received some positive responses to her post.
"Thank you Mayor for responding so quickly to this. We live close to this on/off ramps and use them and Beech daily in both directions. It's so scary to drive past there and be worried about getting hit or worse," commented Debi Altfillisch McGregor.
However, Monica Guerrero commented that she would not like the idea of making Beech a four-way stop. "Think flashing red lights as you are exiting 210 HOV lanes would serve the community better. Stop sign would definitely cause unnecessary traffic and impede those living in the community," she said.
Michael Viselli focused on the problem of poor drivers.
"Unfortunately, all of the incidents have been the cause of recklessness and disregard for the law. I don't think stop signs will help," Viselli commented.
On May 13, a speeding driver caused a collision in which multiple persons, including a young child, suffered injuries, police said.
Back on Jan. 20, a deadly crash occurred due to a suspect driving erratically while being pursued by police.
