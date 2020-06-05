The City of Fontana is continuing its curfew, but the hours have been adjusted, the city said in a news release on the morning of June 5.
The city has pushed back the citywide curfew start time to 9 p.m., rather than 6 p.m. The new curfew hours will remain in place each night within the city limits through this weekend (June 5-7), according to Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
During the curfew period, which ends at sunrise, persons may not be upon the public street, avenue, alley, park, or other public space or unimproved realty unless seeking medical services, or traveling for work, religious meetings, or child custody court orders, the city said.
Law enforcement, fire, medical, and news media personnel are exempt from the curfew.
The city first enacted a nighttime curfew on May 31 in response to civil unrest throughout the country. The original hours of 6 p.m. to sunrise were enacted to protect Fontana's residents and business community, while leaving opportunities during the daytime for the voices of protesters to be heard, the city said.
"The most recent protests in Fontana have set the example of what a peaceful demonstration should be. The City continues to stand as an ally in the fight against racial injustice," said Warren.
Several other cities in Southern California imposed curfews this week, but Fontana is one of the few cities that is continuing to enforce one.
On May 28, a protest was held in downtown Fontana and started out peacefully but ended up in violence, with several people throwing rocks at motorists, police officers, and buildings. Nine persons were arrested.
Then on June 1, about 100 people participated in a peaceful protest in northern Fontana, and on June 4, another peaceful protest was held in southern Fontana which involved hundreds of people expressing their displeasure with the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.