Officials have debunked a false rumor stating that someone at Fontana High School has contracted the deadly coronavirus.
The Fontana Unified School District said in a statement on Jan. 30 that the district has received phone calls and emails regarding an untrue/fake post that reads: “Breaking News: Fontana High School Infected.”
At this time, no Fohi students or students in FUSD have the coronavirus.
In fact, no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in all of San Bernardino County as of Jan. 30, according to the county's Department of Public Health.
Six cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the United States, including two in Southern California.
However, thousands of people have been sickened in China, and additional cases have been reported in several other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that circulate mostly among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Common symptoms in an infected human include a fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
“There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County to date,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county's assistant health officer. “DPH will keep citizens informed as more information about the coronavirus is made available. At this time, we urge the public to remain calm, as it is very unlikely to be at risk of contracting the virus.”
----- AS WITH ANY VIRUS, especially during the flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Washing hands with soap and water.
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
If someone does become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness.
Since December, Chinese authorities have identified thousands of cases associated with this novel coronavirus in an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.
CDPH has been informed that one individual in Los Angeles County and one individual in Orange County have tested positive for novel coronavirus, which has been confirmed by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH), the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA), and CDC.
The CDC confirmed the first case in the U.S. on Jan. 21, a Washington State man who had returned to the U.S from Wuhan on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, the CDC confirmed a second U.S. case in a traveler who returned to Chicago from Wuhan on Jan. 13.
"While there is no cure for this virus, our hospital partners and clinical providers will be able to test and care for ill travelers effectively to minimize transmission and severe illness. DPH will continue to provide updates and work with local healthcare providers as the situation evolves," the news release said.
DPH is urging individuals who have recently traveled to Wuhan City and who develop fever or respiratory symptoms to contact their healthcare provider by phone. DPH requests that healthcare providers treating patients with respiratory symptoms ask these patients about their travel history to Wuhan, China and to report suspected novel coronavirus infections to DPH.
Additional questions about the screening process should be directed to the CDC. Additional information can be found though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or California Department of Public Health (CDPH) pages. Information is available in English and Chinese.
