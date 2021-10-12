Cooler but nice weather is in the forecast for Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — Clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night — Clear, with a low around 52.
Friday, Oct. 15 — Sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday, Oct. 16 — Sunny, with a high near 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.