The number of coronavirus cases in Fontana is continuing to rise at a rapid pace.
Fontana has 1,842 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-highest total of any city in San Bernardino County, according to a county update on July 6.
The City of San Bernardino has the most cases with 2,518.
A total of 20 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Fontana. The county originally said last week that there were 21 deaths but has since revised the total.
Overall, there have been 269 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county.
A total of 160,643 persons in the county have been tested for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 9.6 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed July 7 and 10).
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
