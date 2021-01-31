Fontana has lost its 200th resident to coronavirus.
The city has 36,855 cases and 200 deaths since the pandemic began early last year, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Jan. 31.
Overall in the county, there have been a total of 274,429 cases and 1,839 deaths.
Officials are urging local residents to follow all the necessary health guidelines -- including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing -- in order to help contain COVID-19. Residents are also encouraged to get tested.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana: Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street, and the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.