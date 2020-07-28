Five more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health said on July 29.
COVID-19 has now contributed to the deaths of 45 people from Fontana, including nine in the past two days.
On July 29, Fontana reported 248 more cases of coronavirus, giving the city a total of 4,166 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Fontana has the second-highest total of COVID-19 cases of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 5,075 cases.
Overall, San Bernardino County's case total is 32,309, and 419 people have died.
A total of 245,938 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate has risen to 13.1 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.