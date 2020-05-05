The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on May 5 discussed a preliminary plan for re-opening sectors of the county’s businesses as early as this Friday, May 8.
The Board plans to solidify its plan later this week and will be providing updates to the public.
The discussion about reopening followed an announcement by Gov. Newsom that “low-risk” sectors could reopen as part of “Phase 2” of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation policy.
“Low risk” sectors include businesses such as florists, sporting goods stores, and apparel retailers to manufacturers and distributors. Companies in these sectors will need to comply with a variety of measures the county (and the governor) hope will prevent a significant upsurge in COVID-19 cases following relaxation of stay-at-home guidelines.
The Board discussed ideas for what a Phase 2 reopening would entail. Other business sectors, including sit-down restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, and beauty salons, would be addressed in the ramp-up to Phase 3.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman has established a COVID-19 Recovery Coalition involving regular dialogue with more than 30 industry leaders to solicit their input as to how to best reopen the county. This group will help focus on establishing specific re-opening guidelines for sectors ranging from transportation and healthcare to education and tourism, along with faith-based institutions.
“I’m here to affirm that the county has progressed in fighting COVID-19. We’re not only well-prepared and ready to respond to a surge, but we’re happy to report that in the last 30 days as a county, we flattened the curve,” Hagman said. “We’d like to thank everyone in our county for practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing good hygiene. It’s made a significant difference.”
The supervisors noted that the county’s hospital COVID-19 census shows that the surge capacity is well in excess of the projected need, as is the supply of ventilators. Moreover, the county has made noteworthy progress on testing and contact tracing programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.