San Bernardino County continues to face an enormous surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations attributed to in-person gatherings after the holiday season, health officials said.
On Jan. 14, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that there have been a total of 432,797 cases, a giant increase from the 409,871 that had been reported on Jan. 11, due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
The number of deaths went up from 6,113 to 6,182 in that three-day period.
In Fontana, the number of cases jumped from 52,196 on Jan. 11 to 54,754 on Jan. 14. Eight more deaths were reported in Fontana, bringing the total to 654 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
On Jan. 10, there were 974 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, according to a county news release. This represents a huge spike from the 371 confirmed cases one month earlier on Dec. 10.
ICU numbers in the county have also more than doubled, with 187 confirmed COVID-19 patients on Jan. 10 compared with 91 on Dec. 10.
“We urge the public to continue doing their part in preventing COVID-19, including wearing a mask, avoiding unnecessary in-person gatherings, and getting a booster shot,” said Public Health Director Josh Dugas.
----- COUNTY-FACILITATED TESTING SITES continue to operate at a high-capacity level in all parts of the county with extended hours of operation. Appointments open the Friday before each week. Appointments for PCR tests are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Due to current testing demand, walk-ins will experience long wait lines.
In Fontana, the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue offers COVID-19 tests Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.
Other nearby testing sites operated by the county:
• Ayala Park Community Center, 18313 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• RC Family Resource Center, 9791 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Carl Johnson Center, 214 N. Palm Avenue in Rialto, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, county-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing or vaccines, visit sbcovid19.com or call 909-387-3911.
----- STARTING IN DECEMBER, the county began distributing free antigen test kits to numerous community organizations, and this month began offering them for pickup at all county testing sites.
However, due to a significant increase in demand for the kits and a delay in federal shipments, the county has temporarily paused the distribution of testing kits.
“We will update the public on our website and our social media channels once the supply is replenished and when the at-home kits are available for pickup again,” the county said in the news release.
