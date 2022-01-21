After a week-long pause in availability, San Bernardino County-facilitated testing sites have resumed the distribution of free, over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test kits to individuals who live, work or attend school in the county (proof of residency or employment is required), the county said in a news release on Jan. 21.
“In December we became one of the first counties to provide residents with free at-home test kits,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “That’s why I am pleased to announce that thanks to the hard work of the county team, we have secured enough additional tests to resume this valuable service for the people of San Bernardino County.”
Since December, the county has provided about 300,000 over-the-counter antigen test kits to residents at testing sites and through partnerships with community agencies. Because demand was so high due to the Omicron variant surge, the county briefly ran out of the test kits early in January.
At the county’s testing sites, the Department of Public Health, along with the State Department of Public Health and their partnership with OptumServe Health Services Inc., will offer expanded services to ensure residents have access to COVID-19 testing.
This week, three new testing buses were launched with this partnership — in Barstow, in partnership with the Barstow Adult School; in Colton, in partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC); and in downtown San Bernardino, in partnership with San Bernardino County. There are now 10 COVID-19 state-supported testing locations countywide that are open to all.
Regardless of employment status, income status, or health insurance status, these COVID-19 testing sites (along with other county-run COVID-19 testing sites) serve the community and offer free and confidential COVID-19 testing. The sites offer self-administered PCRs that are processed at a lab in California and results are returned within 24-72 hours. Due to the surge of COVID-19 positive cases and increased exposures to those with COVID-19, results are requiring a full three days to process. Each result is provided via text message, phone call, and email.
----- TESTING BUS - NATIONAL GUARD
Two weeks ago, Gov. Newsom and CDPH activated the help of the National Guard to provide support to 50 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites statewide. Of those 50 COVID-19 testing sites, five are in San Bernardino County and are continuing to receive National Guard assistance. The National Guard is providing temporary clinical staff while permanent staff are hired, adding capacity for walk-ins to be accepted and assisting with crowd control — all in an effort to get more San Bernardino County residents tested.
Persons who need a COVID-19 test are urged to register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. Every site is accepting walk-ins; however, it is while supplies last, and long wait times are to be expected.
----- STATE-SUPPORTED COVID-19 TESTING SITES
In addition to the county-run testing sites (such as the one at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana), state-supported COVID-19 testing sites are at several locations in the county, including:
• Colton – Arrowhead Regional Medical Center COVID-19 testing bus, 400 N. Pepper Avenue — Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Colton – Gonzales Community Center, 670 Colton Avenue — Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Rancho Cucamonga – Terra Vista 6 Cinemas COVID-19 testing bus, 10701 Town Center Drive — Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (National Guard support at site)
• San Bernardino – Department of Public Health COVID-19 testing bus, 172 W. 3rd Street — Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition, the U.S. Postal Service announced recently it is taking orders for four COVID-19 tests per household. People interested in obtaining the free at-home kits may visit www.covidtests.gov to order a shipment.
To view a more comprehensive list of COVID-19 testing sites in San Bernardino County, visit: sbcovid19.com/testing-sites or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (909) 387-3911.
