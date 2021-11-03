COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at sites throughout San Bernardino County, including Fontana, beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, according to a news release issued by the county on Nov. 3.
Many parents are excited to finally get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 after waiting months for the clinical trials and federal and state regulatory processes to conclude, the county said.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the California Department of Public Health authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for young children this week.
Parents may contact their pediatrician or medical provider directly, or county-run locations are taking walk-ins Thursday and appointments on Friday at the following sites:
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m.
• Green Tree Golf Course: Banquet Room, 14144 Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), 10801 6th Street, in Rancho Cucamonga; appointments are available to the public Monday through Friday (persons do not need to be an IEHP member), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Ontario Conference Center North, 1947 E. Convention Center Way, in Ontario, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Middle College High School, 1260 W. Esperanza Street in San Bernardino, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Montclair Place, 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Lane,. 2nd Floor, Suite. 2138, in Montclair, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Hesperia Health Center, 16453 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst Street in Joshua Tree, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Ayala Park Community Center, 18313 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Yucaipa Senior Center, 12202 1st Street in Yucaipa, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Carl Johnson Center, 214 N. Palm Avenue in Rialto, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All county-run vaccination sites will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
The ability to make vaccine appointments online at MyTurn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov will be available on Thursday, Nov. 4 and appointments on MyTurn.ca.gov for county-run vaccine clinics will be available starting Friday, Nov. 5. Pharmacies and clinics may also be offering vaccines for children. It is always best to check with the provider ahead to determine whether the vaccine is available at the venue of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.