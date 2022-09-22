An armed suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a deputy involved shooting took place in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
No persons were injured during the incident, which took place shortly before 9 p.m. in the 15000 block of Merrill Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana.
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene after a caller reported that the suspect, Harold Gregory Brown, a 28-year-old Fontana resident, allegedly pointed a handgun at a man and pulled the trigger. The victim was not injured.
During the search for Brown, a deputy was speaking to a subject in the area. As they spoke, Brown approached the deputy, armed with a weapon, and a lethal force encounter occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
Brown was not hit during the shooting and fled on foot. Deputies located Brown after an extensive search. Deputies also located a Beretta, semi-automatic pellet/BB gun as they processed the crime scene. Officers with the Fontana Police Department helped secure the area.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation. Brown was interviewed by investigators and at the conclusion of the interview, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
It is believed there may have been other victims allegedly assaulted by Brown prior to deputies arriving on scene. Investigators are asking any additional victims, or anyone with information about this case, to contact Detective Jonathan Ramstad, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
