A driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision in northern Fontana on June 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 5:04 p.m., officers responded to the collision at Beech and South Highland avenues between a Mini Cooper and a Hyundai Elantra.
The two vehicles struck in the intersection, and the Mini Cooper then crashed into the signal light pole and an electrical box on the northeast corner. The Mini Cooper caught fire and became fully engulfed with the driver still inside.
Once the fire was extinguished, the driver was pronounced deceased by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics.
The driver of the Elantra was not injured.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately available pending the notification of the family.
The intersection was reopened at midnight after the investigation was completed.
