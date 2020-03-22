San Bernardino County reported eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 22.
The county now has a total of 17 confirmed cases and no deaths attributable to the disease, the county said in a statement.
The county reported its first case on March 15. Additional cases have been expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the county.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.
“Complying with public health orders is essential to our continued health and safety,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “These orders are not intended to spark panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning."
The county has not identified the cities where the persons infected with coronavirus live.
“There is a fairly even distribution of cases throughout our county. No one should assume the virus is not present in their community. We must presume and behave as if the virus is everywhere," Gustafson said.
Gustafson and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response, the county said.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
