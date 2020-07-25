A brush fire was extinguished after burning a total of 277 acres in the hilly area just south of Fontana on July 25 and 26, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The fire erupted in the afternoon of July 25 in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.
By 9 p.m., the Karen Fire was 50 percent contained with help from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, keeping the blaze away from houses in the Fontana and Bloomington areas. Crews worked through the night to contain hot spots.
By the evening of July 26, the blaze was 97 percent contained.
