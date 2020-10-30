A two-alarm fire destroyed a Valero gasoline station and convenience store in the far northern tip of Fontana on the morning of Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The fire erupted shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Sierra Avenue and Interstate 15.
A San Bernardino County Fire safety officer said the fire started in the bottom floor of the two-story building and spread to the upper floor. The second story includes a residence, but fortunately no residents were injured.
Personnel from five jurisdictions -- the Rialto, Fontana and the Rancho Cucamonga Fire departments, CalFire, and the U.S. Forest Service -- responded in a coordinated attack.
About 30 emergency vehicles, including Fontana Police, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department and the California Highway Patrol, were still on site at 10 a.m. as the fire continued to burn. Both north and southbound traffic on Sierra was closed to traffic as smoke from the fire limited visibility and blanketed the small shopping center south of the incident.
Even as the fire consumed the building, there appeared to be no danger to the gas pumps located about 20 feet from the structure.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Fire Department reported that knockdown of the fire was complete. Crews were transitioning to salvage and overhaul procedures, and investigators were on scene to try to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.